plane-passenger-complains-after-losing-first-class-seat-to-a-dog

A disgruntled Delta passenger recently complained he was forced to give up her first-class seat to a dog.

In a post on the subreddit r/delta, the passenger, identified by his Reddit screenname ben-bob, wrote he was initially upgraded to first class just before his flight.

However, within minutes, his seat was downgraded to a worse seat than he originally had. When he asked the desk agent what had happened, she replied, “Something changed.”

“Okay, fine, I am disgruntled, but whatever,” the passenger declared. “I then board only to see this dog in my first class seat … And now I’m livid.”

He then revealed that while “immediately” chatting with a Delta support agent, he was told that he “may be relocated for service animals” and there was nothing they could do.

“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have,” the passenger stated. “What an absolute joke.”

He then asked what the point of being “loyal” to Delta was anymore.

“I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m starting to question my allegiance as well,” he wrote.

The passenger also shared a photo of the dog who took his first-class seat.

Fellow Delta flyers quickly sided with the passenger during his service dog rant.

“Notice how nowhere else in life do you see this quantity of service animals? Go to the airport and all the sudden they appear,” one flyer wrote.

“The dog is probably a Diamond Medallion 2 million miler,” another flyer jokingly declared. They were referring to a top Delta status level.

A Delta Employee States Disabled Flyers and Their Service Pups Are Given Priority to ‘Bulkhead’ Rows

Meanwhile, a Delta employee stated that disabled flyers and their service dogs are given priority to “bulkhead” rows on flights.

“Legally, passengers with certain conditions and service animals have priority on bulkhead seats,” the employee explained. “When I was in reservations, anytime people wanted the blocked seats I had to advise them that Delta has the legal obligation to move them if a passenger with disabilities requires it. So, on this CRJ, rows 1 and 5 are considered bulkhead.”

However, another flyer noted the issue may have had more to do with the airline downgrading the passenger to a seat worse than his original seat.

“If he got his og seat back, problem solved. He got the seat he paid for,” one commenter said. “In this case, he was excited for 10 minutes, assuming he got upgraded, to immediately then learn he is being double downgraded. If they kicked him out of his upgraded seat, for a perfectly legit reason, then the person they upgraded to his og seat should then be downgraded to their previous seat.”





