Pink Falls Ill While on Vacation

Pop star Pink revealed she fell ill during a recent family vacation.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the “Try” hitmaker took to her Instagram page to share details about the illness while sharing a photo of herself drinking while an IV was attached to her arm.

“This is all normal and everything is going really well. When you go on vacation and have food and E Coli decides to move into your gut,” she wrote on the photo. “You kill it with friends and daughters and red wine. And the vitamins IV concoction.”

She then wrote in the post’s caption, “Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember.”

Pink shares details about becoming ill while on vacation. (Photo by Pink/Instagram)

Fans took to the post’s comment section to share their support.

“Ohhh no! Hope you get to feeling better soon, Pink!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Sending healing vibes and hugs and lemon for Tequi…äh….lemonade.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli are bacteria found in many places, such as the intestines of people and animals. Strains are usually contracted through contaminated food or water or contact with animals, environments, or other people.

Although most kinds of E. coli bacteria are harmless, others can cause illness. Among the symptoms are diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Pink Previously Opened Up About Suffering From A Respiratory Infection Amid Her Summer Carnival Tour

In 2023, Pink was forced to cancel some Summer Carnival tour performances after she came down with a respiratory infection.

“I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection,” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “And the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”

Pink rescheduled one of her performances for late 2023. She also wrote that she sends lots of love and sincerest apologies to fans impacted by the cancellation.