Pineapple Willy’s Addresses Closure and Name Change Rumors

Drama unfolded in Pineapple Willy’s fandom as rumors spread of the family-owned Panama Beach restaurant’s closure or name change. The team themselves had to set the record straight on what’s really going on.

Videos by Suggest

Being an investigative journalist like myself is never easy. Mysteries, such as the troubling case of what’s happening to Pineapple Willy’s, come up time and time again. But at least this gripping case is shut, and I can tell you all about it.

On December 9, Pineapple Willy’s hit Facebook for a rather vague post. “Out with the old…(to be continued),” they captioned an image of their iconic signage being connected to a crane of sorts.

This hit the community like a meteor, with rumors and worries spewing into the comment sections. Top fans of their Facebook page got together in a panic.

“I guess the upfront question that no one is directly asking is, will the logo change or is it just a new sign to replace the rusted one?” asked one.

“Corporate higher ups always trying to fix something that ain’t broke. Case in point, Cracker Barrel. Be careful,” vehemently warned another, assuming the worst.

“Lordy y’all better not be changing the pineapple. He’s my spirit animal,” commented a third, sweating with concern.

Despite the fears and rumors of Pineapple Willy’s undergoing a logo change or closing down, the stoned pineapple set the record straight right away.

Pineapple Willy’s Simply Got A New Sign, And The Crazy Pineapple Is Safe

On December 16, Pineapple Willy’s addressed the drama with a follow-up post. The pineapple is safe, the restaurant simply replaced their old sign with a new one. One with digital elements.

“So, no, we’re not closing or changing the name,” Pineapple Willy’s wrote. “We are, and always will be, the one and only Pineapple Willy’s! Now, we just wait for the power to be connected.”

The new sign looks great, and the relief felt by the fans is palpable.

“Cool sign! Love eating there!” exclaimed one.

“Whew ! So glad to see you’re not leaving. I saw the sign down and got sad. Glad you’ll be back soon,” commented another fan.