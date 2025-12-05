Peter Dinklage Eyed to Replace Female TV Star in Bold Re-Casting

The Peacock show Poker Face is in some hot water, and the showrunners are looking for a new home. However, any continuation won’t come without a surprising recasting.

Deadline confirmed that Peacock has decided not to go forward with a third season of Poker Face. But the series creator Rian Johnson, producer Ram Bergman, co-creator Natasha Lyonne, and MRC are already making steps to continue the show.

The show follows Charlie Cale (played by Natasha Lyonne), a sleuth who has a supernatural ability to detect liars. But if the show gets picked up by someone else, Charlie Cale may look a little… different.

Apparently, Peter Dinklage is being eyed to play Charlie Cale.

The outlet reached out to Johnson and Lyonne, who then explained exactly what they want their next steps to be. Although they notably didn’t say anything about Peter Dinklage.

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale,” they confirmed. “We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

‘Poker Face’ Show Runners Are Looking For A Two-Season Commitment

The showrunners, now evicted from their Peacock home, are trying to get another network to pick up Poker Face for a two-season commitment. They really believe there is more to do with the series.

The outlet further elaborated that Johnson is hoping for the series to evolve, with a new actor taking the mantle every couple of seasons. Akin to Doctor Who, I suppose.

It’s unknown if Peter Dinklage will be playing Charlie Cale, but we know that Lyonne won’t be reprising the role. Instead, she’ll remain as the Executive Producer.

Poker Face is Peacock’s most-watched series, but it got axed as costs rose. Many online expressed their frustration, as Poker Face is the only reason many are subscribed to Peacock.

Those die-hard Poker Face fans, however, are mostly skeptical of the recast. Lyonne played the role so well, many can’t imagine watching the show without her.