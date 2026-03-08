‘Percy Jackson’ and ‘White Collar’ Star Divorcing Husband (And They Just Welcomed a Baby in Late 2024)

A Percy Jackson and White Collar star has filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

A rep for Alexandra Daddario and her husband, film producer Andrew Form, recently confirmed their split in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage,” the statement reads. “The decision was made with love and respect.”

The divorce was announced a little over a year after the soon-to-be-exes welcomed their first child. “They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition,” the rep added in their statement.

The former couple were first romantically linked in 2021 and exchanged vows in 2022. They announced the birth of their son in late 2024.

Form has two children, Rowan, 9, and Julian, 12, whom he shares with his first ex-wife, Jordana Brewster.

Daddario Previously Opened Up About How Her and Form’s Son Has ‘Brought So Much Joy and Peace’

During a February 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Daddario opened up about how her life changed after her and Form’s son was born.

“I’m very lucky,” she said while talking about her son. “He’s a great baby.”

She then stated, “He’s just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid.”

The actress also joked about New York Fashion Week being a “breeze” compared to a hungry infant.

Daddario had announced the pregnancy while speaking to Vogue in the summer of 2024. Although she was “overjoyed” by the pregnancy, the actress stated that she had experienced a loss.

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she explained. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Daddario announced her and Form welcomed their son in a Halloween 2024 Instagram post. “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy,” she captioned the post.

The post featured her swaddled infant covered with mini candies.

She hasn’t revealed the child’s name.