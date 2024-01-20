Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Loves ‘Down to Earth’ Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, gave Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift plenty of praise after meeting her in person.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are breezing through their romance and hitting all the milestones. Not only have they met each other’s families and spent the holidays together, but they’ve also met their friends’ families, including the Mahomeses.

“She’s down to earth,” Pat told Starcade Media on January 18. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series.”

Pat noted that Swift happily posed for a picture with him, his wife, and his daughter as soon as they met.

“So I mean, she was genuine,” he continued. “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

Taylor Swift has gotten to know the Mahomeses during the current NFL season. She and the family regularly sit together while she roots for Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Committed to Making it Work

Taylor Swift also met Patrick’s mom, Randi, during the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers matchup in October. Randi and Pat split in 2006. She also met Randi’s 11-year-old daughter from another relationship, Mia, that day.

Swift has also become notably close with Patrick’s wife, Brittany. Fans can often spot the two in the crowd sporting matching outfits and hanging out together outside of the games.

“Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months, a source told US Weekly in early January. “They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men.”

The source also shared that Brittany “loves” that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are together, adding that she’s “so supportive of their relationship.”

The Grammy winner has also spent time with several other Chief wives and significant others as she forges a deeper romance with Travis Kelce.

According to another source, all the efforts come from the couple’s dedication to making it work. The two have vowed to prioritize their connection and communication as they face the challenges that their busy and often separate lives throw their way.