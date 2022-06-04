Turn Cherished Memories Into Art This Father’s Day While Scoring 25% Off With This Exclusive Offer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Every year, I try to come up with a sentimental and/or useful Father’s Day gift that my dad will love. And every year, I am stumped. By about the first week of June, I’ll resolve to stick with my go-to gifts: a bottle of liquor or cooking utensils.

But this year, I was determined to find something different. I began my annual quest for a gift that my stoic, pragmatic, “if I want something, I’ll just buy it” father would enjoy. While searching, I found Paint Your Life.

Paint Your Life creates stunning, one-of-a-kind artwork guaranteed to make your loved one smile (and cry, too—happy tears are inevitable with this unique gift). Skip the spatula this year, and give Dad a gift that will leave him speechless.

What Makes Paint Your Life So Special?

(Paint Your Life)

In addition to cooking supplies and good liquor, I’ll often gift family members photographs when I’m out of other ideas. These memories are far more personal than yet another BBQ apron or bottle of bourbon. Moreover, they’re simple and sentimental.

Over the past several decades of Father’s Days, I’ve gifted various photo albums, photos in frames, sketches of photos—you get the point. I loved the emotional aspect of gifting pictures, but I wasn’t crazy about giving my pops the exact same gift.

Enter Paint Your Life, a custom portrait service that creates breathtaking paintings from your digital photographs. Unlike other online stores that simply download your photo and hit it with a paint filter, Paint Your Life uses actual artists to create your masterpiece.

So, How Does It Work?

Using Paint Your Life is straightforward. First, you upload your photos online. You can use a single image or combine multiple photos. Because a real-life artist (paintbrush and all!) will be creating this portrait to order, the possibilities are virtually endless.

Next, you’ll select your preferred size and pay 20% of your total cost as a down payment for the artist. Then, Paint Your Life’s graphic designers will create a digital mock-up of your portrait. After you approve the mock-up, the magic begins!

Paint Your Life employs over 300 experienced, professional artists. You can select your artist to ensure the finished product suits your taste and style. They’ll send you a photo of your finished portrait so that you can request any modifications necessary. Then, you’ll select a frame and complete the payment and shipping process.

A Gift Unlike Any Other

I quickly fell in love with Paint Your Life for multiple reasons. For one, I was reassured by the fact that actual artists would be creating my painting—not a computer. It made me feel better about where I was sending my money and the quality of the piece.

But I also loved the versatility of this service. My family is relatively small and not particularly close. Ever since I was a child, everyone has either lived too far away, or their schedule has been too busy. As a result, our family photos are few and far between.

When we do take the rare family pic, one member is inevitably missing. As time trudges on and we lose more grandparents and distant relatives, the group grows even smaller. But with Paint Your Life, I can combine multiple photos into one portrait. Time, schedules, distance, even death itself—Paint Your Life overcomes all of it.

Sentimental Savings, A Win-Win

In honor of Father’s Day coming up on June 19th, score an exclusive 25% discount with the code FATHERS25.

Because a human is painting your portrait, not a computer, turnaround times are relatively lengthier than other digital services. (But the final product will be a lot better, too.) The current turnaround for a regular, medium-sized portrait is 22 days.

However, you can receive your one-of-a-kind gift in as little as 13 days with express service and shipping. So, even if you’re a procrastinating gifter like me, you still have a chance to receive this stunning portrait before the holiday.

Still, even if you don’t, there’s no definitive timeline for when a gift like this can be appreciated. Gift cards are also available if you’d like to let your father pick out his own custom portrait. Whether it’s on Father’s Day or two weeks after, your dad is going to love this heartfelt, touching present.

(Plus, if you catch him by surprise a few weeks later, you’re that much more likely to catch a rare Happy Dad Tear or two.)