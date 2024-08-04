Olympic Diver Jules Bouyer Offered Lifetime Supply of Underwear After Bulge Goes Viral

French diver Jules Bouyer may be without any medals after his Paris Olympics, but his behemoth bulge just keeps on giving.

Of course, Bouyer’s bulge recently captured the hearts of millions the world over. Dressed in tight speedos, Olympic viewers quickly took note of the size of the athlete’s assets, with many taking to social media to admire Bouyer’s truly Herculean attributes.

one academic topic in which i am extremely interested now is french diver jules bouyer. i find this subject very intellectually rewarding & intriguing. this subject is something i think many others would also enjoy studying. there are many reasons why i find this topic fascinati– pic.twitter.com/Y9CS7urLl4 — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 29, 2024

Even our readers took to the comments under our story on Bouyer’s big moment.

“If you can’t say these things about women, you shouldn’t be able to say them about men. This is disgusting,” one Suggest reader bemoaned, likely while wiping away bitter, bitter tears.

“Yes! Size DOES matter! Why is it ok for men to comment on women’s bodies, but we aren’t supposed to notice the man’s package?”, one of our size queen readers added.

Regardless, a well-known underwear company saw Bouyer’s potential and extended a unique offer to the diver: a lifetime supply of underwear to “protect [his] bulge.”

“When we saw what Olympic diver Jules Bouyer was packing in his South of France, it didn’t matter that we were an American company,” a rep from Shinesty recently told TMZ.

“We wanted to give it a gold medal and protect that front truck of his for many Olympics to come,” the underwear company, known for its “Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear”, added.

The image of Jules Bouyer and his bulge which captured the imagination of the world. (Image via Instagram / Alexis Janard)

Along with a Lifetime Supply of Underwear, Shinesty Wants to Offer Jules Bouyer & His Bulge Support

The company is reportedly looking to collaborate with Bouyer to create “The Family Jules” swim briefs, which will feature (you may have guessed) a “reinforced crotch.”

The underwear company has not yet heard back from Bouyer, but insists the offer is the real deal.

Shinesty wants to design a pair of swim briefs with a “reinforced crotch.” (Image via Instagram / Alexis Jandard)

While many onlookers were caught clutching their pearls over the scuttlebutt, Bouyer himself takes it all in stride. It even brings a smile to the young athlete’s face.



“If some people find it amusing to look at my pants, that’s their problem. It amused me,” he recently admitted to Reuters.

However, he knows not everyone who puts on a pair of ultra-tight briefs benefits from his god-given gifts.

“That said, we mustn’t forget that it can take the athlete out of his bubble and that it can hurt,” he cautioned.

“That wasn’t the case for me. It was rather fun. I prefer people to look at my dives rather than my briefs, but there’s nothing to worry about,” Bouyer added.