Ohio Man Accused Of Following Woman And Confronting Her Husband After She Honked At Him In Clermont County

An alleged drunk driver, 30-year-old Seth Schlueter, is accused of following a woman who honked at him, confronting her husband, and entering the couple’s home without permission in Ohio.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by WLWT, citing the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident occurred on Friday, July 11. At around 5:34 p.m., CCSO deputies responded to a Lair Road residence.

Upon arrival, they encountered Schlueter, a man who had allegedly followed a woman following a road rage incident on State Route 727.

Witnesses told police that Shlueter allegedly stopped his car in the middle of the roadway. After the woman honked and drove around him, Schlueter allegedly followed her to her home.

Incident Escalates Further

At the scene, Schlueter was met by the woman’s husband and confronted him. Meanwhile, the woman fled to the back of the home. However, at one point, the man went to get his wife and left Schlueter by himself.

Then, Schlueter allegedly decided to enter the home. Shockingly, turns out that the 30-year-old was not by himself. He allegedly took his children, who were in his vehicle, and went inside the residence without permission.

Deputies allege that Schlueter, once inside, damaged property. Then, when confronted by the couple, he allegedly punched the male homeowner in the face.

“He went through the house, ransacked the house, turned computer monitors over, and turned the TV over,” a prosecutor alleged, as per WKRC. “All the while he was in the home, he had his children with him at the time. He had three kids in the car with him plus a canine, and the kids were all under the age of five.”

The husband was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Seth Schlueter, meanwhile, was taken into custody. His children were released to family members, as per WLWT.

Schlueter was indicted on aggravated burglary, burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault, aggravated menacing, and endangering children. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

WKRC reported that Schlueter had an extensive criminal history. In the past, he has been charged with domestic violence, burglary, drug possession, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.