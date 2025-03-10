Nicolas Cage’s Son Announces Engagement Amid Legal Battle With His Mother

Weeks after his mother filed a lawsuit against him, Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, announced his engagement to longtime friend Jenifer Alexa Canter.

In a statement to E! News, Weston described Jenifer as his first, only, and last love. “We were born in the same hospital, and I’ve loved her since I was a teenager,” he stated. She is the love of my life, and I am committed to her forever.”

Nicolas Cage’s son also stated that Canter has been a key supporter in his sobriety journey.

“Jenifer saved my life,” he shared. “I am so happy now that my sobriety isn’t even a struggle. I can’t imagine returning to the active addiction as I now have all that I have ever wanted. Thank God I don’t have to pretend to be happy anymore.”

Weston further revealed that along with the engagement, he and Jenifer are working together on some projects. “We have multiple projects in the works,” he confirmed. “One of which is a classic mafia style movie, which we have both written, and we are filming a movie together in April.”

Weston was previously married to Hila Cage Coppola, Nikki Williams, and Danielle Cage. He shares twins Venice and Cyress with Hila and sons Lucian and Sori with Danielle.

Weston Cage’s Mother Reacts to His Engagement

Just after Weston announced his engagement to Jenifer, his mother, Christina Fulton, publicly shared her reaction to the news.

Christina told TMZ, “I hope his mental health is being addressed first and foremost. At the end of the day, he’s my son, and I want the best for him. However, my pain and suffering this past year as his mother will never go away.”

Christina is now suing Weston for attacking her last year. The mother-son duo was involved in a verbal dispute that eventually turned physical in April 2024. Christina initially claimed that Weston was going through “a mental health crisis” at the time of the fight.

Nicolas is also listed in the lawsuit because Christina claims that the National Treasure star enabled Weston’s behavior.

“Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals,” the lawsuit reads. “Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.”

Fulton also revealed in the court documents that Cage bailed Weston out of jail multiple times. He had also drunk alcohol with Weston “despite knowing his substance abuse history.”

“Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff,” the lawsuit alleged. “Based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability.”



