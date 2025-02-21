Nicolas Cage’s Ex Sues Him and Their Son After Alleged Assault

Nicolas Cage’s ex, Christina Fulton, has filed a lawsuit against him for enabling an alleged attack between her and their son, Weston Coppola Cage.

Videos by Suggest

According to court documents obtained by People, Fulton accused Cage of ignoring their son’s mental health concerns. Instead, she believes the actor enabled the alleged behavior before the attack.

Weston and Christina were involved in a verbal dispute that eventually turned physical in April 2024. Fulton previously denied reports that she and Weston argued. She initially stated that he had been experiencing a “mental health crisis.”

Months after the ordeal, Weston was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Fulton spoke out after her son was arrested by claiming she was “brutally assaulted.” She also stated that it was “imperative” that Weston “receives the help he desperately needs.”

He pleaded not guilty in the situation.

Nicolas Cage’s Ex Claims He Failed to Intervene and Help Their Son

In her recent legal complaint, Christina Fulton alleged that Nicolas Cage failed to intervene and help their son through his mental health situation.

“Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals,” the lawsuit stated. “Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.”

Fulton further stated that Cage bailed Weston out of jail multiple times. He had also drunk alcohol with Weston “despite knowing his substance abuse history.”

She then claimed Cage failed to make their son receive “necessary psychiatric help.” Instead, he aided Weston’s “reckless” lifestyle and didn’t set rules or guidelines.

“Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff,” the lawsuit continued. “Based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability.”

Cage’s attorney released a statement to People about the lawsuit. “The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous. Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

Weston’s attorney also spoke out. “Ms. Fulton’s decision to file a lawsuit against her own son is not surprising given her past history of litigation against family members. It appears to be nothing short of a money grab and call for attention. Ms. Fulton correctly advised the responding LAPD officers that her son was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of this incident. We will deal with this appropriately, and in a courtroom.”