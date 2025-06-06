nick-jonas-set-to-star-as-kiss-legend-paul-stanley-in-upcoming-biopic

A former teen idol is set to pretend to be a rock god, as Nick Jonas is reportedly slated to portray KISS frontman, Paul Stanley, in an upcoming biopic.

According to a report from Deadline, Jonas is close to finalizing a deal to play KISS’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist in the film Shout It Out Loud. The role will reportedly involve Jonas performing his own vocals, covering songs from the iconic hard rock band’s catalog.

The upcoming film will be directed by McG, known for Charlie’s Angels, with a screenplay by Darren Lemke. Production is expected to begin later this year. According to Deadline, the role of bassist Gene Simmons has not yet been cast.

Hmmm…. has Adam Driver aged out of the role?

Why Nick Jonas Isn’t Such an Odd Choice for a KISS Biopic

Jonas might seem like an unexpected choice, given his background as part of the squeaky clean pop-focused Jonas Brothers. However, he has been a consistent figure on stage and screen for over 20 years.

Jonas has performed in stage productions like Hairspray, The Sound of Music, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Per IMDb, he has also acted in films such as Goat, Midway, and the recent Jumanji series. Coming up, he will star alongside Paul Rudd in the musical comedy Power Ballad.

Shout It Out Loud has been in development since 2021. The biopic is said to center on the band’s formative years, offering a deeper look into their early journey.

KISS was formed in New York City in 1973, releasing their self-titled debut album the next year. Known for their hard rock sound and dramatic stage performances, they became one of the most iconic bands of the era. In 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

KISS ended their touring career in December 2023 after their long-running End of the Road tour. During the tour, they introduced digital avatars, which are expected to debut in Las Vegas in 2027.