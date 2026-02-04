News Anchor Loses It Live On-Air Over Story About Pennies Being Discontinued

A reporter lost it live on TV while reporting on an utterly absurd and hilarious story about a funeral taking place for the death of the penny.

On November 12, 2025, the US government decided to end the minting of the penny after a 232-year run. In December, News Channel 5 Nashville reported on a satirical funeral that took place for the penny, which featured Abraham Lincoln, his wife, and his assassin.

While covering the story, co-anchor Amelia Young couldn’t contain her laughter. Co-presenters Nick Beres and Henry Rothenburg also found the story hilarious, but managed to keep themselves mostly together.

The outlet covered the moment hundreds of people gathered in DC to mourn the death of the penny. The event included hilarious testimonies and actors to give the penny a true send-off.

Nick Beres, who shared the moment to Facebook, wrote, “It just hit her funny bone and she lost it. There were tears … from laughing so hard and we just rolled with it. That was fun.”

“AMELIA WILL REALLY MISS THE PENNY,” he jokingly concluded.

News Channel 5 Presenter Laughs At Deep National Tragedy

What really cracked the reporter up was when she read who else was in attendance.

After a hilarious speech by someone playing Abraham Lincoln’s wife, Young reported, “Abe made a rare public appearance, his first since 1865. Also making an appearance was [John Wilkes Booth].”

She wasn’t able to say the assassin’s name as she burst into laughter, leaving Nick Beres to continue where she left off.

The network stopped rolling footage of the event to allow us to see Young laughing and wiping tears away from her face.

“Shes so sad!” Beres said, jesting further. “It’s okay, I know the penny’s leaving, and she’s in tears.”

“Would you like a penny for your thoughts?” Rothenburg added as Beres called for the next story.

“Henry, get to the next story. She’s broken up. We’re gonna get her some tissue.”

I can’t believe Amelia Young would have the gall to laugh at the nation’s hardest goodbye. News Channel 5 will have to do better.