New Royal Baby Announced, Due Early 2025

New year, new royal baby! Princess Beatrice, the cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in early 2025.

In a statement on Instagram, the UK royal family announced Princess Beatrice will be having her second baby next year. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring,” the statement reads. “A sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.”

The statement then added, “His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020. The wedding was originally scheduled for May of that year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor,

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021. Mapelli Mozzi also has a son, Christopher Woolf, aka “Wolfie,” from his relationship with Dara Huang.

Mapelli Mozzi celebrated his and Princess Beatrice’s fourth anniversary on Instagram. “Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love,” he wrote in the post, which featured pictures of the couple’s wedding day. “Every day is so special with you. I love you so much.”

The royal baby will be 11th in line to the throne, following behind older sister Sienna and Princess Beatrice. The child will not have an HRH title because Princess Beatrice and her husband are not working royals.

Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugene, shares two sons with her husband, Jack Brooksbank



Sarah Ferguson Once Gushed About Her Daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene Becoming Mothers

In a 2021 open letter to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene, Sarah Ferguson couldn’t help but gush about the two. She also shared how excited she was that they were becoming mothers of their own.

“It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother,” Sarah Ferguson wrote. “Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones…such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you.

She then shared, “It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn’t be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo.”

“When your children walk on their own journeys, please teach them to be authentic to themselves,” she added. “Like I taught you. Tell them to always try to turn to joy —to see nature, hear the birds sing, feel the rain droplets that make trees smile. Believe in fairies and the magic of every day. Never give up on the road to smiles and rainbows, and remember the saying ‘This too shall pass, like the clouds in the sky.'”