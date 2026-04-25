Netflix Dating Show Alum Reveals Pregnancy

A former contestant on the hit Netflix reality series Love Is Blind has announced that she is expecting her first child. Brittany Wisniewski, who appeared on season seven of the dating show, confirmed that she is pregnant with her boyfriend Rocky Hawkins.

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Wisniewski shared the news publicly on Instagram, describing the pregnancy as both unexpected and meaningful. She revealed to PEOPLE that she discovered she was pregnant in January, calling the experience a surprise that coincided with a period of personal growth in her life.

The reality TV alum has maintained a relatively private personal life since her appearance on Love Is Blind, where viewers saw her briefly engaged to fellow participant Leo Braudy.

That relationship ended during the show, and Wisniewski has since moved forward with Hawkins, whom she first met during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple reconnected multiple times over the years before entering their current relationship.

Brittany Wisniewski’s First Trimester “Wasn’t Easy,” But She Learned From It

Wisniewski acknowledged that her first trimester brought challenges despite her health-conscious lifestyle. “My first trimester wasn’t easy. But, I finally feel like I’m coming back to life and really able to enjoy this experience,” she said.

She explained that the experience pushed her to embrace self-compassion and adapt to the physical and emotional changes of pregnancy.

The announcement also introduced her relationship with Hawkins more publicly, as fans had not previously seen much of their partnership. Wisniewski shared photos and messages online that highlighted their excitement about starting a family together.

As she prepares for the arrival of her baby, Wisniewski has reflected on how the journey has reshaped her perspective. She has expressed enthusiasm about future experiences with her child, including spending time outdoors and building meaningful routines together.

“I’m so excited to become a mom,” she shared. “I feel really grateful for this next chapter and everything it’s already teaching me. I can’t wait to experience life with my baby and have a little beach cleanup buddy by my side.”