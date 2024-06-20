Nelly & Ashanti Get Married in Secret Ceremony 6 Months Ago

In an interesting turn of events, it’s been revealed that Nelly and Ashanti got married in a secret ceremony – SIX months ago.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the singers, who both rose to fame in the early 2000s, exchanged vows on December 27, 2023. The documents didn’t reveal where the couple got married, but it was from St. Louis County, which seemingly hints they had their ceremony in Nelly’s hometown, St. Louis, Missouri.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2003 and were together for a decade before calling it quits. However, they reunited in Sept. 2023.

Four months after their secret wedding, Ashanti officially announced she was pregnant and engaged to Nelly. This will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s fifth. The Hot in Herre has two children from previous relationships, as well as two children he adopted from his stepsister, Jacqueline Donahue, who died from leukemia in March 2005.

The secret wedding news comes just days after Ashanti shared details about the proposal. She described it as a “beautiful, intimate moment” at home while she was wearing a very casual outfit.

“I definitely had one of his T-shirts and his boxers,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Ashanti also spoke about the pregnancy during an interview with Essence. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to.”

Nelly Admitted He and Ashanti Getting Back Together Was Surprising for Both of Them

Following the news that he and Ashanti rekindled their romance, Nelly spoke about giving the relationship another chance.

“I think it surprised both of us,” Nelly stated, per Essence. “It wasn’t anything that was like planned. I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. See maybe what they see. You know? ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our relationships and we know we wrong, but we gonna stand on it. We are all a victim of that.”

Nelly also pointed out there the relationship isn’t as stressful as it previously was. “Yeah. I mean because it’s no pressure,” he replied. “You know, before I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing career-wise. And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

Ashanti also spoke about the relationship by adding, “What I will say is we’re in a better place. You know, cause before, it was like [mimics fighting]. But we’re cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it’s cool.”