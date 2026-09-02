Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized just a week after the death of the beloved country star.

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A fan video posted to Instagram on Monday revealed that Parton’s star had the iconic actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist’s name scratched over with dark marks.

“When we arrived a custodian was cleaning and told us a woman kicked candles around then with the shards of one scratched the star,” the fan wrote in the caption to the post. “Then a man came and stole the flowers that were there.”

Of course, under the post in the comments section, plenty of Parton’s fans sounded off.

“Dolly would forgive them. But not me,” one top comment read, with over 100,000 denizens of Instagram liking the comment.

Repairs Underway for Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

However, repairs in the wake of the vandalism are already underway. According to TMZ, It seems there was already a crack on Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and a crew was previously scheduled to fix it on Tuesday.

Footage shows the crew at work to replace the vandalized star.

Repairs are underway at Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized. Video on social media showed Parton's name scratched off. No word on any suspects, but has anyone seen Jolene lately? pic.twitter.com/2WAuvb7dEJ — KNX News (@knxnews) September 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Historic Trust, which is responsible for maintaining the stars along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, revealed when Parton’s star would be ready to be viewed by the public again.

In an Instagram post showing the ongoing repairs, the organization wrote that it is “proud to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star. The new star will be available for viewing this Friday.”

Meanwhile, Parton was honored with the star back in 1984 (alongside her Rhinestone co-star, Sylvester Stallone). Fans of the “Jolene” superstar can find it at 6712 Hollywood Blvd.

Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone Honored with Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Parton passed away on Aug. 25 from cancer. She was 80 years old