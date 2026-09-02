Duggar Family Member From ‘Counting On’ Announces Pregnancy

Counting On reality TV personality Joy-Anna Duggar just took to social media to reveal her latest pregnancy.

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“So much joy, so much excitement, and so much love for this little one already,” the 28-year-old wrote of her upcoming 4th baby in her Tuesday Instagram post.

“God knew we needed you 🤍,” the former TLC personality added.

The series of shots kicked off with a sweet shot of Duggar, wearing a flowing white gown while embracing her baby bump. Meanwhile, her husband, Austin Forsyth, hugged her from behind.

The adorable series of shots also included a photo of the happy couple peering at each other’s grinning faces as Forsyth holds up a string of sonogram photos of the upcoming little one. The post also included a shot of the couple facing each other as the evening sun shone through their home, and a close-up of the sonogram image.

Of course, Counting On fans and friends took to the comments section of the cute post to share the couple’s joy about their pregnancy.

“Sooo happy for yooou!!! 🥺🤍,” internet personality Carlin Stewart gushed. Jinger Duggar Vuolo chimed in with Sooooo excited to meet this baby!! 🥹🫶🏻.”

“So happy for you, Joy!! ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote. “I knewww it!!! Had my suspicions for a while haha congratulations how exciting 🥹💛,” another fan added. “Congrats Joy! I actually had a feeling you might be pregnant but wasn’t going to ask because it’s not my business,” a third fan wrote.

Well, now the pregnancy is Instagram official and the world’s business.

The couple married in 2017. They have three children: Gideon, 8; Evelyn, 6; and three-year-old Gunner.