NBA Star Jontay Porter Pleads Guilty in Gambling Case, Likely Faces Prison Sentence

On Wednesday, Former Toronto Raptors power forward Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The former NBA player acknowledged in the federal courtroom that he had plotted to skip games for the sake of gambling.

“I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry,” Porter admitted to the judge.

Jontay Porter in Hot Water Over Gambling Scandal

Porter, who is out on a $250,000 bond, now waits for his sentencing hearing on Dec. 18. Sources claimed he could face anywhere from three years in prison to around four years. Porter also is likely to be assessed hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution and fines.

Investigators first began probing the allegations against Porter way back in January. Court documents from another case alleged four other men were informed by an NBA player that he was going to be leaving early. Then on Jan. 26, officials claim Porter sat down from a game early after exaggerating an eye injury. This allowed under-prop betters to score cash. Several weeks later, on March 20, another situation occurred, and Porter had to exit early.

The documents claim Porter was encouraged by his associates to withdraw from games early so his under/over prop bets would hit. In doing so he’d be able to clear “significant gambling debts” he had accrued.

Jeff Jensen, Porter’s counsel, made a statement last month saying his client “was in over his head due to a gambling addiction.”

“Jontay is a good young man with strong faith that will get him through this,” Jensen said at the time.

Colin Castellaw Gets Honest About PlayersTV

In this current era of sports media, it is easy for things that athletes say to be taken out of context or misinterpreted. The amount of misinformation led to the resurrection of PlayersTV. A platform by the athletes for the athletes.

One of the co-founders of the platform, Colin Castellaw, says one of the driving factors in getting the platform started, was giving athletes a platform to tell their own stories.

“We then recognized a gap in the media landscape where athletes’ voices weren’t being fully utilized or heard and that the distribution model for athlete content was way off target,” he said.

“Our shared vision of creating a platform where athletes could tell their own stories, own their own content, and control their narratives was the driving force behind starting PlayersTV.”

Castellaw also says that innovation is a major part of their model.

“We’re constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Our focus on athlete-driven content is a significant differentiator. And something that is only going to get more powerful,” he added.

“We’re also exploring some innovative next initiatives, but we need to keep those on the down low. But, collaborating with emerging technologies and platforms helps us provide unique and compelling content. Which stands out in a crowded market.”