‘Nashville’ Cast Reunion Event Postponed Amidst Winter Storms

A highly anticipated Nashville cast reunion event was postponed due to the winter storms that impacted nearly half the country last weekend.

The reunion event, Nashville Encore Tour, included Nashville cast members Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio. The cast was set to perform fan-favorite songs from the series at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, fans were left disappointed when the winter storms led to the cancellation of the Nashville reunion.

“Due to continued inclement weather conditions, this performance has been rescheduled,” the message on the Ryman Auditorium’s website reads. “The new date is Friday, June 26. All tickets for the original date will be honored.”

The venue’s Facebook page stated, “Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. If you’re unable to attend the new date or prefer a refund, you can request one through AXS.”

The message ended with, “Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing y’all in the pews for the rescheduled date!”

‘Nashville’ Cast Previously Showed Excitement for the Reunion Tour

According to its website, the Nashville Encore Tour is scheduled to visit various U.S. and European cities in 2026. The stop in Nashville was highlighted as being a “special performance” for the cast.

“I’m so happy and grateful that the Nashville Encore Tour just keeps getting bigger and better,” Bowen stated, per Music Row. “Nashies are the best fans in the world! Get yer dancing boots on, and we’ll see you soon!”

Esten also said, “There is only one reason these Nashville tours not only roll on but just keep getting bigger, and that reason is our fans! Their love and support for our show, and for the music that we play keeps us coming back for even more epic and emotional nights onstage together. We can’t wait!”

Sharing his excitement for the tour, Jackson pointed out, “I’m thrilled the ‘Nashville Encore Tour’ is finally coming to Germany and Switzerland – this is only happening because of the incredible love and persistence from the fans.”

“It’s looking like 2026 will be the biggest and brightest yet for Nashville,” Palladio then said. “It’s incredible that after a 14-year journey, we’re able to continue to break new ground and play music together across the globe. Thank you to the fans, old and new, for joining us on this adventure.”