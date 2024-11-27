‘Naruto’ Star Eiji Yanagisawa Dead at 57, Cause of Death Revealed

Eiji Yanagisawa has died. The voice actor, who was known for his work across anime series, died on Nov. 12 after suffering a brainstem hemorrhage, his management company, Production Baobab, recently announced. He was 57.

Yanagisawa was laid to rest at a funeral attended by close relatives, Production Baobab said. As for why the actor’s death took more than a week to announce, the company noted that they delayed in sharing the tragic news due to his family’s wishes.

Eiji Yanagisawa’s Storied Career

The Tokyo-born actor voiced many iconic characters throughout his career. Some of his biggest roles include Genzō in Naruto, Professor Ulen Hibiki in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, and Okabe-sensei in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

He also voiced Worm the Trailmon in Digimon Frontier, and Mikio Nabe in Kengan Ashura.

In addition to his anime work, Yanagisawa dubbed many shows and movies throughout his career, including the CSI franchise.

Yanagisawa also had a video game career, voicing characters in Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy, among others.