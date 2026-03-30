Nancy Cartwright Recalls The “Most Ridiculous” Place She Did A Bart Simpson Impression

Nancy Cartwright, the voice actress of Bart Simpson, has shared the most hilarious time she was asked to do an impression of the young prankster. And she did not disappoint.

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On the March 6 episode of Simpsons Declassified podcast featuring Joe Mantegna (who voices Fat Tony), Nancy Cartwright got into one of the best times she impersonated Bart Simpson.

A fan asked Cartwright for the “most ridiculous” moments where she voiced Bart Simpson. And she remembered it well.

During the “early 90s,” Cartwright was on a flight to London when one of the staff recognized her. After confirming that the lady sitting down was in fact the voice actress for Bart Simpson, she said, “both of our pilots are huge huge fans.”

She asked Cartwright if she could do the announcement right before the plane landed that they were landing in Heathrow. And she gladly accepted.

They ushered her into the cockpit when the time came.

Nancy Cartwright Made An Airplane Announcement As Bart Simpson

“So, we go up, and I’m shaking their hands,” she continued. “The admiration was thick, it was kind of amazing.”

At last, after seeing the sight from the cockpit, they handed her the microphone.

She said, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Bart Simpson speaking.”

“I am the co-pilot here and I just wanted to let you know that we will be landing in Japan in about 15 minutes. So, buckle your seat belts!”

After that announcement, she was suddenly concerned she may have caused a bit of a problem. Cartwright stayed in the cockpit, wondering, “Oh my gosh, I think I just opened the door to a problem.”

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know what’s going to happen out there.”

She left the plane after everyone else did.

“This is like every now and then an opportunity comes along where I can’t resist it.”

Joe Mantegna then shared the time he used Fat Tony’s voice for a funny opportunity, where he made a special voice note for his Uncle Willie.