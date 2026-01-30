‘Much Sadness’: Radio DJ Big B Has Died

Chris Belcher, widely known as DJ Big B, a beloved radio personality and longtime host of the hip-hop morning show The Boodah Brothers on 103 Jamz, has died at the age of 57, the station announced on social media this week.

Videos by Suggest

Born and raised in the Hampton Roads area, Belcher became a central figure in local radio, helping bring hip-hop and urban music to a broader audience through his work at 103 Jamz. His influence extended beyond the studio, where he often appeared at community events and supported local artists.

103 Jamz confirmed his passing in a statement, which described him as “a true [Virginia] legend” and a defining voice on the airwaves in the Hampton Roads region for decades. The announcement did not specify a cause of death.

People best knew Big B for The Boodah Brothers, a morning radio show he co-hosted with Lawrence “DJ Law” Brown and Shaw “Mic Lord” Austin. The program became a staple of Hampton Roads radio in the 1990s and 2000s, blending music, community commentary, and listener engagement.

Both of Belcher’s co-hosts predeceased him. Brown, also known as Kool DJ Law, died in 2010 at the age of 40, and Mic Lord passed away several years later, leading to the eventual end of the Boodah Brothers show.

103 Jamz emphasized Big B’s impact on the community, adding that “whether it was on the radio, or in the clubs, or in real life for those that were lucky enough to be close to him, he, nor his impact, will be forgotten.”

Big B Suffered A Near-Death Experience Before His Passing

Leading up to his death, Big B suffered two falls in his home. The second time he fell was a scary one for his family, as it was a near-death experience. Despite the absence of a heartbeat, his family’s assistance revived him.

The radio station supported DJ Big B through his falls and other medical problems, as did the community.

Listeners and colleagues across the region have taken to social media to share memories of Belcher’s vibrant personality and his commitment to the culture.