MTV Legend Steve-O Has Started a New Chapter in His Life

Steve-O, the former MTV Jackass star known for his outrageous stunts and fearless antics, has embarked on a new chapter in his life, turning his attention towards animal rescue and welfare.

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The entertainer, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, has established a new purpose beyond the television franchise that made him famous. He now dedicates much of his attention to The Radical Ranch, a nonprofit animal rescue organisation he founded with his partner, Lux Wright.

The couple founded The Radical Ranch in 2023 with a mission to rescue animals in need, provide them with proper care and encourage greater compassion towards animals.

The organisation operates as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States. It directs donations towards animal care, future rescue efforts and the ranch’s running costs.

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The sanctuary operates in Tennessee, where Steve-O and Wright have created a home for rescued animals. Their work focuses on giving animals a safe and comfortable environment while encouraging people to understand their needs and personalities.

The website also catalogues all of the adorable animals they’re currently looking after, and the ones they’ve sadly lost. I could read their stories and interactions all day.

Steve-O’s commitment to animal welfare dates back several years. Before he joined the Jackass franchise, he attended Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and worked as a professional circus clown.

During his time in the circus industry, he developed concerns about the treatment of animals. Those experiences helped inspire his long-running animal rights advocacy.

According to The Radical Ranch’s official website, Steve-O wants to promote compassion through positive experiences rather than shame or disturbing imagery. He believes that allowing people to connect with animals can encourage greater understanding and respect.

Wright also plays an important role in the organisation. As co-founder, she helps oversee the sanctuary’s operations and works towards providing rescued animals with a loving home.