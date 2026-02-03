Movie and TV Actor Dead at 55: RIP to Gerardo Taracena

Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena, celebrated for his memorable roles in film and television has died at the age of 55.

Videos by Suggest

Taracena’s passing was announced by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences on Sunday, per Yahoo! News, with an Instagram statement describing him as “a fundamental actor in Mexican cinema, whose presence on screen left an intense, honest, and profoundly human mark.” The organisation extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“His work and his unforgettable face will remain in the memory of our cinema.”

Born in Mexico City in 1970, Taracena built a career that spanned more than three decades. During this time, he was nominated three times for the Ariel Awards (the Mexican film industry’s highest honours) for performances in The Violin, Potosí, and La Carga, with peers praising his expressive strength and deep commitment to his craft.

International audiences came to know Taracena through standout appearances in major productions. He played the warrior Middle Eye in the 2006 historical drama Apocalypto, directed by Mel Gibson. Later, he gained widespread attention for his portrayal of Pablo Acosta, a formidable figure in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

The Industry Mourns The Death Of Gerardo Taracena

Beyond these high-profile parts, Taracena’s resume included roles in films such as Saving Private Perez and Sound of Freedom, as well as television appearances in series including Queen of the South and Pedal to the Metal. His final credited work included the series Cometierra, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

Tributes from fans and industry colleagues poured in following the news of his death. Many reflected on his ability to bring depth and humanity to a wide range of roles. Social media responses underscored how his performances resonated with viewers around the world.

At the time of his passing, no official cause of death had been disclosed by the Academy or his representatives, however.

Gerardo Taracena’s legacy is marked by a diverse body of work that helped bring Mexican storytelling to global screens. He left behind a career many described as powerful, committed, and unforgettable.