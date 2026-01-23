Motor Sport Legend Hans Herrmann Has Passed Away At 97

Motor sport legend Hans Herrmann has died at the age of 97.

Videos by Suggest

Mercedes-Benz confirmed the news, and marked his death date as January 9. In the announcement, Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH, praised the driver. “It is with great gratitude that we remember Hans Herrmann, an outstanding racing driver who had a decisive influence on the history of Mercedes-Benz.”

“His likeable charisma and passion for motorsport made him very popular with fans and fellow drivers alike.”

Born in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1928, Herrmann began his career 1952 before driving for Mercedes-Benz two years later.

Herrmann raced in Formula One during the 1950s and 1960s, driving at first for Porsche. He made 19 World Championship starts and achieved a podium finish at the 1954 Swiss Grand Prix. While his Formula One career was relatively limited in results, it showcased his skill and reliability in an era dominated by factory teams.

Hans Herrmann Promised His Family He’d Step Away From Racing After One Fateful Race

His greatest successes came in sports car and endurance racing. Herrmann competed in many of the world’s most demanding events, including the Mille Miglia, Targa Florio, 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Daytona. He became closely associated with Porsche, for whom he delivered some of the most important results in the company’s history.

The defining moment of his career came in 1970, when Herrmann and Richard Attwood won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the Porsche 917K. The victory was Porsche’s first overall win at Le Mans and remains one of the most significant achievements in endurance racing. Following that success, Herrmann retired from professional competition, having previously promised his family he would step away after winning the famous race.

After retiring, Herrmann remained involved in motor sport as a respected ambassador and frequent participant in historic racing events. People admired Herrmann not only for his achievements but also for his humility and professionalism.

Hans Herrmann’s death marks the end of an important chapter in motor racing history. His legacy endures through his victories, his contribution to iconic manufacturers, and his place among the great drivers of endurance racing.