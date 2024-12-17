more-than-78-gallons-of-water-containing-radioactive-chemicals-spilled-at-ohio-nuclear-power-plant

A voluntary report from Vistra Corp. revealed that at least 78 gallons of water containing radioactive chemicals were spilled at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio, throughout 2024.

Cleveland.com reported that the document, which was sent to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Vistra Corp. revealed the cause of the spills. The company noted that “manipulation of a lid upon a container holding radiological waste” in an outdoor area spilled “contaminated water from the container” onto the ground around the nuclear power plant.

The Ohio nuclear power plant’s personnel conducted research into the event. They discovered that “78.5 gallons of contaminated water had spilled to the ground” since January 2024. Vista did point out that the figure was a “conservative” estimate.

The report further noted that two chemicals contaminated the water. The first was cobalt-60, which can cause cancer if someone is exposed to it over a long period. The second was manganese-54, which is considered “less toxic.”

Vistra stated the spills have not caused the public to receive a dose above the “allowable limits” of each chemical.

“There was no impact on the health and safety of the public or plant personnel,” Vistra’s report read.

Vistra further shared that it has taken precautionary measures by removing the storage container from the area. It has also covered the storm drain to prevent further migration into the stormwater system.

A third-party company has set up a sampling to monitor an adjacent stream that was impacted by the spill.

A Coolant Leak Caused the Same Ohio Nuclear Power Plant to Shut Down Earlier This Year

The Perry Nuclear Power Plant was forced to shut down for two days in May after a coolant leak incident.

According to the Cleveland media outlet 3News, a spokesperson for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) stated the Perry Nuclear Power Plant was back up and running after the incident. They further revealed there was “no negative impact on public safety.”

A report from the NRC revealed that the shutdown was initiated at 4 a.m. on May 23, 2024. The shutdown was caused by a reactor coolant system leakage that exceeded the five gallons per minute limit. It was detected at midnight.

The nuclear power plant is required to reduce leakage to specific limits within four hours.

“This required action was not completed within the completion time,” the report revealed. “Therefore, a technical specification required shutdown was initiated.”

A NRC spokesperson told 3News inspectors from the agency “responded and closely monitored the plant’s actions to shut down and address the issues.”

The plant resumed operations two days later.