What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Aries For Women?

Chances are, you’ve probably had at least one person ask you what your sign is, whether as a cheesy pick-up line or out of genuine astrological interest. When this question is posed, most people are referring to your sun sign, which is determined by your birth date and used as the basis for your horoscope. But did you know that you also have a moon sign?

Moon signs are particularly interesting because they can tell you a lot about who you are from an inward, emotional perspective. In this post, we’ll dig deep into the meaning of a moon in Aries for women. From the strengths of an Aries Moon to their love and relationship compatibilities, you’ll learn all the key Aries moon characteristics—and perhaps discover something about yourself in the process.

Characteristics Of An Aries Moon

People born under an Aries Moon have a true zest for life. They are enthusiastic, bold, and eager to take risks, especially when those risks open the door to new life experiences and discoveries. Aries Moonchildren are naturally optimistic and tend to emerge from trying times stronger than they were before. The phrase “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” was written for Aries Moons.

Aries Moons are also fiercely independent and love leading the charge—rarely do they like anyone telling them what to do. They feel most fulfilled when they are involved in exciting and stimulating experiences that challenge them physically and/or mentally—couch potatoes, they are not. They can barely tolerate being bored and are always on the lookout for the next big adventure.

Armed with a strong sense of right and wrong, plus a desire to be in highly charged and stimulating environments, Aries Moons like to involve themselves in social justice causes. They’re typically the first people to join protests or—better yet—are the ones organizing them. In addition to being unafraid to stand up for what they believe in, they have an infectious, motivating energy that tends to spur others into action. People are often inspired by Aries Moons and their unwavering desire to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.

Because they’re so full of life, people born under an Aries Moon usually have many friends. Pals turn to them for help during tough times because they are practical, self-assured, and always know how to make lemonade out of lemons. Aries Moons are also fiercely loyal to their friends and won’t hesitate to go out of their way to protect the ones they love. They are naturally courageous and always ready to act in a crisis. If you’re in an emergency situation—whether it be a fire, a flood, or an unexpected run-in with an ex—you definitely want an Aries Moon by your side.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon in Aries

Nobody’s perfect, of course, and Aries Moons are no exception. Their need for constant stimulation can make them restless, and they often get impatient when things are too steady or slow. They sometimes have problems committing to plans because they fear getting stuck in tedious and boring situations. Similarly, they tend to tire of projects easily and sometimes have trouble finishing what they start.

These traits—coupled with their headstrong attitude and need to be in charge—make people born under Aries Moon are poor listeners. They also lack a level of self-awareness that may make them difficult to be around at times, though their charismatic personality usually makes up for it. Sometimes their straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is nature can rub people the wrong way and come off as mean, even if they have the best of intentions.

Aries Moons also have a tendency to take things too far, especially when it comes to highly charged situations such as arguments. They can get caught up in the heat of the moment and say things they really don’t mean, arousing bitterness and hurt feelings. Luckily, Aries Moons are also upfront, honest, and don’t like to hold grudges. If they’re able to see the error of their ways once they calm down, they’ll almost always do when they need to do to make things right.

Because they tend to rush into things and make decisions based on initial gut reactions, Aries Moons can be poor decision-makers. This hastiness can get them into trouble when it comes to financial management and other adulting tasks. Fortunately, they are also natural problem solvers and can usually find a way to fix their missteps if things get too dire or out of control.

The Love Life Of An Aries Moon

When it comes to love, Aries Moons are highly impulsive. They tend to jump head-first into new relationships and then pull back once their fear of commitment kicks in. It’s common for people born under an Aries Moon to be serial daters—they love the thrill of the chase and the high they get being around new and interesting people.

That said, when an Aries Moon finds someone who truly challenges and excites them, they’re willing to do what they need to do to stay in the game and keep the relationship alive. Fights may get heated and intense, but making up after an argument can be just as powerful and passionate.

In terms of compatibility, Aries Moons tend to be well-matched with other Aries Moons. This is because they’re attracted to people who are passionate, animated, and eager for adventure, i.e., the three key traits of an Aries Moon. An Aries Moon couple knows how to keep each other excited and engaged in life, whether they’re traveling to a foreign country or exploring hidden gems in their own city or town.

Aries Moons are also highly compatible with Leo Moons, as both are self-sufficient, independent, and know how to give each other space. At the same time, they value the time that they do spend together and are eager to reconnect after spending time apart.

Sagittarius Moons are another compatible sign for Aries Moons, as they are playful, adventurous, and full of energy. They’re also straight shooters who value honestly over manipulation, which is just as important to an Aries Moon.

When it comes to clashing moon signs, Aries Moons should steer clear of Capricorn Moons, Cancer Moons, and Scorpio Moons. Capricorn Moons are far too careful and controlled—they loathe spontaneity and like to plan everything in advance. Cancer Moons have a deep need for safety and security, which clashes with an Aries Moon’s adventurous and happy-go-lucky attitude. And Scorpio Moons are too emotionally complex—they can be secretive about their feelings and seethe inwardly, holding grudges for long periods of time.

The Aries Moon Career

Because of their high levels of motivation and ambitions to pioneer, Aries Moons are often innovators when it comes to their work lives. They’re entrepreneurial at heart, make excellent team leaders, and flourish in open and energetic work environments—especially start-ups.

Aries Moons are well-suited for a variety of career types, including medicine, healthcare, communications/PR, marketing, and law. They make excellent trial attorneys because of their charisma and charm coupled with their straightforward attitude and headstrong nature. They can also excel in entertainment, usually as actors, singers, or other types of performers.

The one thing an Aries Moon cannot handle is a job that’s tedious, monotonous, or repetitious. You probably won’t find many Aries Moons working a traditional desk job unless it’s a means to a more exciting opportunity in the future.