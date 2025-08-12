Missouri Man Allegedly Ran Over And Shot Pregnant Ex, Called His Family To Confess

A 42-year-old Missouri man, Arel Dawkins, is accused of running over his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Braisen Cain, and then fatally shooting her following a recent breakup. Allegedly, Dawkins then contacted his family and confessed to the murder.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 6. At 7:51 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting in Jackson County.

When officers arrived, they found Cain lying on the ground, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Also at the scene, police found 21 spent .40 caliber shell casings and one empty handgun magazine near Cain.

Witnesses in the area allegedly told police that they had seen Dawkins shoot Cain while on the ground, even reloading his weapon once he ran out of bullets. Following the shooting, Dawkins fled the area in his Ford F-150, the document alleged.

Police learned that Cain had recently broken up with Dawkins and that she was pregnant with his child at the time of her death, as per the document.

Alleged Confessions

A detective interviewed one of Dawkins’ acquaintances, who said that Dawkins called him and allegedly confessed to striking Cain with his vehicle and shooting her. This was allegedly corroborated by video surveillance footage that shows Dawkins running over Cain, getting out of the vehicle, and shooting her while on the ground.

The video allegedly shows Dawkins shooting Cain at close range. He then walks toward the street, turns his back to face Cain, and shoots her again, the document alleged.

“He removes the magazine from his gun and throws it on the ground while inserting another magazine,” the affidavit alleged. “Dawkins then walks back towards [Cain] while firing his weapon again. Dawkins walks back to his truck and drives off.”

Furthermore, several 911 calls were received from Dawkins’ family members. They allegedly reported that Dawkins had confessed to killing Dawkins and threatening to take his own life.

Due to Dawkins’ alleged suicidal statements, T-Mobile provided pings on his cellphone. He was located in Springfield, Missouri, and was arrested. The data provided by T-Mobile also allegedly placed him at the scene at the time the shooting occurred.

Arel Dawkins is charged with first-degree murder.

A GoFundMe was set up to provide support for Cain’s family. She leaves behind five children.

“Braisen was loved by her students, families and the entire school community,” the fundraiser read. “She was an amazing mother who always put her boys first and will be deeply missed by her family, her work community and all who knew her.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.