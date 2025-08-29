Missouri Family Allegedly Starved Kids, Forced Them To Write Bible Verses For Meals

Three members of a Missouri family, Ryan and Dianne Nichols, both 47, and Maverick Nichols, 22, have been accused of abusing children in their home. Allegedly, the children were forced to write bible verses to get food, with Maverick accused of raping a girl.

As reported by Law & Crime, citing a probable cause affidavit, the case began back in June 2023. A girl had come forward and accused Maverick of sexually abusing her for years. That girl lived at the Nichols house, although her name and relationship with the accused have been redacted.

Police learned through the girl that children inside the home were subjected to a “restrictive and abusive home environment.” Allegedly, they were forced to be confined in their rooms for “extended periods each day.” Meanwhile, police say, Ryan, Dianne, and Maverick kept the kids under “strict surveillance.”

“Surveillance cameras were placed in their rooms and access to basic necessities such as bathroom breaks were controlled,” the affidavit alleged. “The children had to raise their hands and wait for permission, often for prolonged periods.”

Tragically, the girl alleged that she had been starved by the adults, at one point reaching six days without food.

This was corroborated by another child living in the Nichols house. Speaking to the police, the boy said that he was confined to his bedroom. Specifically, he spoke about one time when he was forced to escape from a window. As per the affidavit, he had been denied bathroom access for an excruciating period of time, and he needed to relieve himself.

Among the many heinous acts that she is accused of, Dianne allegedly forced one child to write down Bible verses “in exchange for meals.

Search Warrant, Adults Charged

In December 2023, police officers executed a search warrant at the Nichols home. Inside, investigators found surveillance cameras and rooms with limited bedding and furniture, the affidavit alleged. Furthermore, text messages between the defendants allegedly showed discussions of the depraved acts they are accused of inflicting on the children.

In a post-Miranda interview, Dianne Nichols denied the allegations against her. Furthermore, she allegedly said that her “troubled” children needed that kind of disciplinary action.

Ryan and Dianne Nichols were charged with eight counts each of child abuse, as per KCTV. Maverich Nichols is charged wtih second-degree sodomy, attempted first-degree sodomy, and two counts of attempted first-degree rape. Each of their bonds was set to $75,000.