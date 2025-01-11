Missing Teenager’s Dad Finds Her Alive on a Boat After 26 ‘Days of Hell’

A missing 14-year-old girl has been found, with an arrest made in connection to the disappearance of the teenager.

Emmarae Gervasi, who went missing from Suffolk County, New York, on December 8. In a Facebook post, her dad, Frank Gervasi, revealed she was discovered on a boat in a canal in Islip on Friday, January 3.

Suffolk County police confirmed to People that Gervasi had been located but did not disclose specifics about her location or the circumstances of her discovery. Authorities also reported that a man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, though further details have not been released.

Emmarae was last seen in East Patchogue on December 9 at 5 p.m., according to Suffolk County police. Her father, Frank, previously shared with PIX 11 that the teenager had stepped outside to retrieve something from the driveway when she was taken.

“I believe that she might have left willingly to get something out of a car and maybe got pulled in at that point,” he told the local outlet. He also said he believed she was being held against her will.

The distressed dad dedicated weeks tirelessly searching for the teenager. He claims he drove endlessly day and night ever vigilant. He eventually even offered a $15,000 reward for her safe return. A now-disabled GoFundMe page had been created to support his efforts following her disappearance.

Dad Calls Reunion with Teenage Daughter ‘A Gift From God’

Eventually, he alleges a woman tipped him off, claiming the teenager was on a boat in Islip. Sharing the story in a video on Saturday, Frank explained how he decided to follow the lead. Upon arriving, the woman admitted she was too afraid to board the boat.

Per his video, after forcing his way onto the boat, Frank claims he rescued the girl. However, there was no confrontation with the mysterious individuals who nabbed his daughter. The father claims that no one else was on board at the time.

“It was 26 days of hell seeing her alive in my arms,” an emotional Frank recalled to News 12 Long Island following being reunited with his daughter.

“It was a gift from God. I can’t describe the feeling I had when I grabbed her,” he added.

Since then, Frank has been providing updates on the investigation. Meanwhile, he also addressed allegations that his daughter had run simply away.

The dad of the formerly missing teenager, Frank Gervasi, denies she simply ran away. (Image via Facebook / Frank Gervasi)

“The only important thing that should matter right now is my daughter’s recovery and her safety,” Frank insisted in a video on Facebook.

“[We are]working [on] getting her the care she needs,” he added.

The investigation remains underway.