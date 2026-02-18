miss-universe-collapses-while-on-parade-float-during-festival-in-ecuador

Miss Universe Fátima Bosch has reportedly recovered after she collapsed while riding on a parade float over the weekend.

According to a video posted on Instagram, the beauty pageant queen was part of the Fruit and Flower Festival celebration in Ambato, Ecuador, on Sunday. Although she was seen standing and waving on a flower float throughout the parade, Bosch appeared to hold a railing behind just seconds before falling to the ground. The audience was heard gasping in the background after she collapsed.

Although she collapsed on the float, Bosch did not appear to lose consciousness. She was seen speaking to someone on the float.

Miguel Ángel Martínez, the Miss Universe Organization’s Head of Communications, released a statement to PEOPLE about the ordeal. He stated Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness after several hours of outdoor participation.”

“As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site,” Martínez’s statement reads. “She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly.”

Martínez then stated, “Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration. She is feeling well and expressed her sincere appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she received in Ecuador.”

Martínez also noted that Bosch is currently on her official International Miss Universe World Tour. He noted that the tour consists of “culture, humanitarian, and community engagements across multiple countries.”

“At every stop, we work in close coordination with local organizers and medical teams to ensure the safety and well-being of our titleholders,” he said.

He then added that the “health and security” of Miss Universe delegates is the highest priority.

Bosch Posted on Social Media Following Her Parade Collapse

Following the parade incident, Bosch took to Instagram to share the latest update on her international tour.

In her latest Instagram post, Bosch said it was a pleasure to attend the “Challenges of Current Women and the Courage to Face Them” forum.

“The challenges of today’s woman do not intimidate us, they strengthen us,” she wrote in the post’s translated caption. “Every space we conquer with steady voice transforms structures and changes conversations.”

She further stated, “Every woman who leads opens a door for those who come behind and shows that power also has a female face. Leadership is not just about taking up space, it is having the courage to transform it so that no woman ever feels out of place again.”

Bosch then added, “Thank you Ecuador.”