The Net Worth Of Every ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Cast Member In 2022

Since first premiering back in 2006, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has been a huge hit for Bravo. Over the course of 13 seasons, the reality show has followed the trials and tribulations of high-profile realtors selling luxe properties in some of LA’s most affluent areas, including Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Malibu. The show’s popularity even resulted in multiple spin-off series’ based in New York, Miami, and San Francisco.

The real estate agents on the show are quite wealthy themselves and you might be surprised to learn just how much they make. From Josh Altman and Josh Flagg’s net worth to Tracy Tutor and David Parnes’ net worth, here’s a wealth ranking of the show’s cast members.

James Harris

With an estimated net worth of $6 million, James Harris has been on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles since the show’s seventh season. Alongside partner and fellow cast member David Parnes, the London-born realtor specializes in residential real estate and investment properties in well-heeled areas such as Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Malibu, and the Pacific Palisades. According to Bravo, Harris and Parnes have made more than $2 billion in sales since 2017. They have a huge roster of high-profile clients that include celebrities, agents, business managers, producers, and Fortune 500 leaders.

Harris and his wife, Valeria, have two children—Sofia and Chloe. The 37-year-old real estate agent credits his wife and family for helping him make a life-altering decision to quit drinking. “For me, my life changed when I met my wife,” he revealed in a 2016 interview. “She got pregnant and at eight months into her pregnancy, I decided to get sober.”

David Parnes

David Parnes has also been on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles since the show’s seventh season. He’s estimated to be worth a cool $6 million like his partner, James Harris. Born and raised in London, Parnes has been a Los Angeles resident since 2009. Together with Harris, he’s been responsible for many impressive, record-setting real estate deals, including the $120 million dollar sale of a luxe Holmby Hills property known as “The Manor.” It’s currently ranked as the fourth-highest sale in Los Angeles County and the sixth-highest sale in U.S. history.

Parnes lives with his wife, Adrian, and their four-year-old daughter, India Rose. He’s been working with James Harris ever since he migrated to the states. “James and I have known each other from day one,” he explained in a 2018 interview. “Our mothers were best friends and we literally grew up together. When I moved to LA, we decided to set up our business partnership and we have never looked back!”

Chad Rogers

Chad Rogers appeared in the first three seasons of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. A native of Malibu, he’s been a top-selling realtor for more than two decades and has an estimated net worth of $10 million. According to his website, he’s broken numerous real estate records and has sold over $600 million in properties over the course of his career. As one of the top agents at the prestigious brokerage firm of Hilton & Hyland, Rogers says his time on Million Dollar Listing helped him refine his persona as a celebrity realtor.

“It was a great opportunity for me to create a name/brand on the world stage,” Rogers said in a 2018 interview. “It also enabled me to have fun with branding myself as an authoritative voice in my industry. Even though there was drama on the show, I always stayed true to my core values by remaining professional and not compromising my integrity, ethics, or reputation.”

Tracy Tutor

A cast member since season 10 (and the first female cast member on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles), Tracy Tutor’s net worth is estimated to be about $20 million. She’s been in the luxury real estate business for more than 20 years and is the daughter of Ronald Tutor, one of the country’s most successful building contractors. According to Bravo, her properties have had price tags ranging from $4 million to $26.5 million.

Tutor says one of her biggest strengths as a real estate agent is her ability to communicate effectively. “The best communicators tailor the way they speak to what their listener needs,” she explained in a 2022 interview. “For instance, if someone is easily distracted, I meet with them in a place where distractions can be eliminated. It’s about reading the room, focusing in on the other person, and making adjustments so that what you want to share can actually sink in.”

Madison Hildebrand

Madison Hildebrand has an estimated net worth of $25 million. With more than half a billion dollars in real estate sales, the 41-year-old mogul is one of the most sought-after agents in the luxury real estate business. In addition to being President and Founder of The Malibu Life and Founding Partner of Partners Trust Malibu, Hildebrand is also an acclaimed public speaker. After appearing on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles for its first 10 seasons, he decided to leave the reality show in 2019.

“After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, he explained in an Instagram post. “I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavors. As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the Million Dollar Listing franchise.”

Josh Altman

With an impressive estimated net worth of $30 million, Josh Altman has been a Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member since season four. Over the course of his career, he’s sold more than $5 billion in real estate properties, including a whopping $1.2 billion in residential sales in 2021 alone. Along with his brother Matt Altman, he runs The Altman Brothers real estate firm, which represents some of the country’s wealthiest athletes, entertainers, and businessmen.

Altman attributes his success to his willingness to continuously improve his skills and step up his game. “You have to be ready to identify opportunities, you have to have the confidence to make quick decisions and fire when those opportunities arise, and you have to learn from your mistakes and aim for better results in the future,” Altman said in a 2016 interview. “You can be a success, but only if you train yourself to constantly be creating your own opportunities.”

Fredrik Eklund

After appearing on Million Dollar Listing New York for nine seasons, Fredrik Eklund popped up on MDLLA as a guest during season 12 and a full cast member during season 13. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, he’s estimated to be worth $30 million and is responsible for creating some of New York City’s most impressive luxury high-rises. According to Bravo, he’s made more than $15 billion in residential sales and has represented celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Daniel Craig, and Jennifer Lopez.

Unfortunately for his fans, Eklund has decided not to return to the MDL franchise. “After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life,” he said in a 2022 Instagram post. “It’s an end of an era and a new start for me. I mean what an incredible run we had together.”

Josh Flagg

Josh Flagg has been a Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member since season two. Considered one of the most successful luxury real estate agents in California, the 36-year-old agent’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $35 million. Over the past decade, he’s been responsible for more than $2 billion in residential sales and has a client roster that includes A-list celebrities, notable builders and developers, business managers, and attorneys.

In 2021, Flagg decided to leave the firm he’d been with for 10 years, Rodeo Realty, to join rival company Douglas Elliman. While it hasn’t affected the dynamics of the show, Flagg says the move has enabled him to branch out and expand his team of agents. “Sometimes you need to shake things up,” he told People magazine in a 2021 interview. “I want to take the team from 20 to 40. I want to bring on a ton more buyer’s agents. It’s always just been kind of, you know, the Josh show. And as the business grows, I’d like to bring on agents that are hardworking and most importantly know their stuff.”