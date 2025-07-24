Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sun-Kissed Shots on the Beach

Millie Bobby Brown just turned the tide upside down (get it?), rocking a stunning bikini that had fans totally hooked.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star and nubile bride to model Jake Bongiovi recently turned up the heat on Instagram, treating her 64 million followers to a sizzling trio of bikini snaps.

In the steamy shots, Brown stunned in a paisley blue and green two-piece, complete with a seductive embroidered triangle top, flirty and white lace ruffles. She also sported a gold pendant that brought the perfect touch of glam.

The Godzilla vs Kong star also turned heads with her glowing golden tan as she struck a sultry pose by the shoreline, hands flirtatiously tousling her hair. She topped off the look with killer designer shades, a playful purple beaded necklace, and gold hoops that screamed effortless glam.

Meanwhile, the young star let her emojis do the talking in the caption: a sun, a wave, and a seashell.

“This is a beautiful representation of a normal woman’s body. She is absolutely stunning, and I appreciate her being real!” one fan gushed in the comments.

“Not a ten — definitely an eleven!” another fan joked, referring to her Stranger Things character.

Celebrity pal Paris Hilton jumped into the comments with a geart eyes emoji.

Brown’s brand, Florence by Mills, also chimed in with a less-than-humble comment. “An absolute icon,” her own brand wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown Shared Candid Shots with Her Husband Recently

In May, Brown celebrated husband Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with a social media post, sharing photos. The post includes one snapshot from their October 2024 honeymoon in Croatia.

In the image, the actress is seen wearing a white beaded swimsuit, featuring a plunging neckline. The design is embroidered with Bongiovi’s initials, “JB,” accompanied by a black heart on the right side and a delicate gray bow motif across the chest.

Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, wore a white short-sleeved shirt with “Hubby” embroidered in gold above the chest pocket.

The couple, who announced their engagement in April 2023, exchanged vows in May 2024. At the time, Brown was 20 years old, and Bongiovi was 22.