Mike Tyson Reacts to George Foreman’s Death

Mike Tyson shared a heartfelt tribute to George Foreman after the prolific heavyweight boxing champion passed away at the age of 76.

Videos by Suggest

Shortly after Foreman’s family shared their heartbreaking news on Instagram, Tyson expressed his condolences to his fellow pugilist on X.

“Condolences to George Foreman’s family,” Tyson wrote alongside two candid shots of him with Foreman. “His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten,” he added.

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025

Of course, Tyson wasn’t alone in paying tribute to the beloved champ.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also took to X to share a memory about Foreman.

“Sad to learn that 2x heavyweight champion boxer, Olympic Gold medalist, and entrepreneur George Forman has passed away,” King wrote.

“He was a great champion and a good friend. He bet on me in the Battle of the Sexes and acted as a bodyguard to help me after the match when the crowds stormed the court. Our condolences to his family. May he rest in power,” she concluded.

NBA icon Scottie Pippen also paid tribute, writing: “Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ.”

President Trump also noted Foreman’s passing on the social media platform Truth Social.

“George Foreman is dead. What a GREAT FIGHTER!!!” Trump wrote. “He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing. With the exception of [Muhammad] Ali, when you got hit, you went down. He was something really Special, but above all, he was a Great Person, with a personality that was bigger than life. I knew him well, and he will be missed. Warmest condolences to his wonderful family!!!”

A cause of death was not revealed in the Foreman’s family announcement of his passing.

George Foreman and Mike Tyson’s Boxing Careers Intersected

Despite being nearly twenty years older than Tyson, remarkably, Foreman boxed in the same era as Kid Dynamite.

Foreman was a two-time world heavyweight champion and won an Olympic gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Games. He started his career as a powerful and intimidating fighter, knocking out 40 opponents, including legends like Joe Frazier and Ken Norton. However, his 1974 loss to Muhammad Ali in the famous “Rumble in the Jungle,” where Ali used rope-a-dope tactics to tire him out, was a humbling moment.

A 1977 loss to Jimmy Young by decision appeared to mark the end of Foreman’s career. Foreman transformed into a family man and preacher.

A decade later, at the age of 38, Foreman had traded his chiseled six-pack and afro for a softer belly and a smooth, bald head. Undeterred, Foreman returned to the ring with a new purpose: to raise funds for a youth center. We went on to rack up 24 wins.

In 1991, at age 42, George Foreman showed resilience by going the distance against champ (and Tyson rival) Evander Holyfield despite a punishing loss. By 1993, a defeat to Tommy Morrison at 44 seemed to mark the end of his boxing career.

George Foreman’s Age-Defying 1994 Championship Bout

He got a shot at the world title against 26-year-old undefeated champion Michael Moorer, in what was expected to be an easy defense for the southpaw. For nine rounds, the 45-year-old Foreman was outboxed and looked every bit his age.

However, in the tenth round, he finally caught up with his opponent, who was 19 years younger, and delivered a stunning combination to knock him out.

Foreman’s career concluded in November 1997 with a majority decision loss to Shannon Briggs in his final fight.

Of course, Foreman went on to have yet another successful chapter as a pitchman and sports commentator. Foreman even popped up on the reality singing competition The Masked Singer in 2022.

Foreman is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly. Together, they had 12 children, including five sons and seven daughters. Their youngest, Freeda, passed in 2019. He famously named all of his sons George Edward Foreman.