George Foreman, Legendary Boxer and Entrepreneur, Dead at 76

George Foreman, the legendary boxer turned entrepreneur, passed away on Friday, Mar. 21, at the age of 76.

Foreman’s family took to his Instagram account to announce the unfortunate news.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” the post reads. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

George Foreman’s loved ones described him as a humanitarian, an Olympian, and a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. “He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.”

The family then added, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

The boxer became widely known when he won the gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. He turned pro shortly after, and in 1973, he beat the then-undefeated heavyweight champion, Joe Frazier.

He went on to face Muhammad Ali the following year in “The Rumble in the Jungle” match in Zaire. Ali beat Foreman during the 8th round. Despite the tough loss, Foreman continued with his boxing career. He retired in 1997.

During his boxing career, George Foreman became the face of his self-named Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine.

Fans React to the Sudden Passing of George Foreman

Following the unexpected news that George Foreman passed away, fans took to the post’s comment section to share their condolences.

“So saddened to hear this. As a fellow Houstonian, I truly loved him,” one fan wrote. “He bought a home for his mother in our neighborhood, and we would see him very often. He was so nice and generous. We’ll miss you so much,h Big George.”

Another fan then shared, “NOOOOO! The last great heavyweight from the golden age of boxing! I was literally watching his knockouts this morning. RIP Big George Foreman. One of the greatest to ever do it. We’ll never forget you…”

A fellow fan further shared that they were heartbroken for the late boxer’s loved ones. “I hope he knew how many people he inspired.”

George Foreman is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, and his 12 children. He was previously married four times.

Details about his cause of death were not revealed.