Michael Bolton Opens Up About ‘Challenging’ Brain Cancer Treatments

Nearly a year and a half after announcing his brain cancer diagnosis, Michael Bolton opens up about the “challenging” treatments.

While speaking to People, Bolton and his family talked about the music icon’s battle with glioblastoma.

As she discussed Bolton’s emergency brain surgery in December 2023, his daughter Holly said, “He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes. I remember one of the nurses [at the hospital] had no idea who he was, and she’s like, ‘Do you know he sings like this?'”

He underwent a second brain surgery in January 2024. He finished radiation and chemotherapy in October. He undergoes MRIs every two months to make sure his tumor hasn’t returned. His latest scan in early April came back clear.

However, the singer said the cancer has impacted his short-term memory, speech, and mobility.

Bolton reflected on his battle with the disease so far. “You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” he explained. Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

He then said, “Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal.”

Michael Bolton also revealed why he has been so open about his brain cancer diagnosis. “It actually helps people to know,” he pointed out. “It reminds them that they’re not alone.”

Michael Bolton Is Taking a Break From Touring to Focus on His Treatments and Recovery

Since battling the cancer, Michael Bolton has been taking a break from touring to focus on the treatments and recovery.

He revealed that he had started meditating daily and golfing as much as possible. He’s also working with a personal trainer and taking voice lessons.

“I find comfort in general more easily,” he explained. “[The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.”

Bolton then added, I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”