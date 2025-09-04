metal-singer-arrested-after-surprise-gas-station-performance

A metal singer is begging fans to pay his legal fees after getting arrested during a pop-up performance at a Chicago gas station.

It’s all true. Silly Goose frontman and provocateur Jackson Foster found himself arrested during a post-Lollapalooza pop-up show on August 2. Now, in true rockstar fashion, he’s turned to GoFundMe, asking fans to help cover his legal fees.

According to Loudwire, the nu-metal band, known for their surprise performances, took their act to a Chicago BP gas station. The show didn’t last long—police showed up, and Foster ended the set in handcuffs.

Silly Goose shared video clips showing parts of the performance and Foster’s arrest. An Instagram post stated, “They let me go to jail,” while another post explained that the night after the arrest, they returned to the location, set up across the street with a sign and speakers, and played new songs to promote their upcoming album, Keys to the City.

“To anyone who is curious: I got charged with criminal trespassing (which is bs because the employees at the gas station gave us permission to play there) and I’ll be back in Chicago September 2nd to appear in court. I’ll post a full video explaining once I get home,” Foster explained in the comments section to one of the posts.

Metal singer Jackson Foster mugging for the camera as he’s arrested for criminal trespassing. (Image via GoFundMe).

Unsurprisingly, Silly Goose also encouraged fans to check out their new song “Now Dance” and the album title track “Keys to the City.”

The Metal Singer’s Arrest Follows a Performance at Lollapalooza

The arrest cast a shadow over the very performance that brought Silly Goose to town. On July 31, the group delivered an eight-song set at Chicago’s Grant Park as part of Lollapalooza.

In the wake of the stunt and arrest, the somewhat humbled metal singer took to the fundraising platform GoFundMe to plead to his fans for cash.

The fund aims to raise $8,000 to cover legal fees and the cost of hiring an attorney, which Foster says is “the amount of money we predict that we will need for legal fees and hiring an attorney.”

“It is crucial we get this charge off of my record so that we can tour overseas in the future,” the metal singer, perhaps second-guessing his life choices, writes in the campaign post.

Meanwhile, Silly Goose is also offering merch featuring Foster’s mugshot.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for. Limited quantity,” the band joked alongside its Instagram post announcing the merch.

As of this writing, Foster has managed to raise $8,019 via his GoFundMe.