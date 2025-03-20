Metal Drummer Aaron Rossi Dead at 44, Cause of Death Revealed

Metal drummer Aaron Rossi passed away earlier this year after suffering from a sudden, severe heart attack. He was 44 years old.

Rossi’s loved ones took to Facebook to announce he passed away in late January 2025.

“Aaron was a force with his own gravitational pull. His powerful energy instantly captured you,” the post reads. “If you saw him on stage, you were blown away by his immense power, speed, and agility – and if you were lucky enough to know him in person, you were equally taken by his kindness, humor, and humility.”

The musician’s loved ones also stated, “Aaron leaving us so soon is beyond devastating, but we know that he would not want to be remembered that way. He made us laugh and told us stories like it was his job. Aaron’s talent on the drums and his ear for music was incomparable – and his sound will live on forever. He will always be The Shredder, The Beast, The Big Dog.”

There will be a celebration of life in the future for Aaron Rossi, the loved ones then noted.

Rossi performed with the heavy metal groups Ministry and Prong. He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2010.

Metal Fans React to the Sudden Loss Of Aaron Rossi

Meanwhile, Aaron Rossi fans took to the Facebook post’s comment section to share their condolences for the sudden loss.

“I’m sad beyond words,” one fan wrote. “My deepest condolences going out to the whole family. He was one AMAZING HUMAN.”

Another fan shared, “Absolutely gutted. RIP Brother and my condolences to his family and friends on and off the stage.”