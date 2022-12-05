Dandruff Caused By Menopause Needs A Different Solution Than Your Standard Bottle Of Heads & Shoulders

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Menopause isn’t a dirty word, yet it’s still a pretty taboo topic for some reason. Unless you specifically seek out information about the numerous symptoms, you’ll likely be in for some surprises as you enter your menopausal years. Of course, not everyone will have the same experience, and symptoms can range from barely noticeable to debilitatingly severe.

There are, of course, more well-known symptoms: hot flashes, weight changes, and mood swings. But some other symptoms may come as a surprise. Some of the most unexpected menopausal symptoms we’ve recently become privy to include burning mouth syndrome, genitourinary syndrome, and frozen shoulder.

Now we’re here to add another one to the list: dandruff.

The cause of dandruff some women experience during menopause may differ from other common causes of dandruff. Estrogen and progesterone production declines during menopause, which can lead to many of the aforementioned symptoms. Lower estrogen levels cause thinner, drier skin everywhere on the body, including the scalp.

According to Dermatology Times, sebum production also decreases during this time, which can lead to a dry, flaky scalp. While some dandruff is caused by a fungus (seborrheic dermatitis), menopausal dandruff won’t respond to the same types of treatments (e.g. an antifungal shampoo).

However, there are other ways to treat dandruff during menopause.

To do so, start off by using a treatment like the JVN Pre-Wash Scalp Oil. This oil, formulated with hemisqualane, rosemary extract, and basil root extract hydrates the scalp and protects the hair from breakage and fallout. Plus, it’s vegan, color-safe, and cruelty-free.

After pre-treating the scalp, be sure to choose a shampoo with salicylic acid. This medicated shampoo from Nizoral helps moisturize the scalp while ridding it of any dry flakes. It’s also soothing and prevents itching and irritation.

Use a silicone scalp massager with your shampoo to give your dandruff a one-two punch, massaging vigorously to dislodge the dry skin. Suitable for all hair types, this massager will exfoliate the scalp without being abrasive. Follow up by conditioning as normal.

While menopause is anything but fun, at least this annoying symptom is easy to treat as long as you have the right tools.

