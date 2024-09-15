Member of Chain Gang Collapses on Sideline During Raiders-Ravens Game, Receives CPR on Field

A chain gang member collapsed on the Baltimore sideline during the first half of the Raiders vs. Ravens game. The employee collapsed on the Ravens’ sideline prior to receiving CPR. As he was being carried off the field on a stretcher, he waved his hands a few times.

For the non-NFL fans, we’re not talking about inmates being forced to work at football games. They’re the officials who carry the yard markers (which are connected by metal chains)… Ala the Chain Gang.

Fan footage shows medical staff coming to the aid of the chain gang member during the harrowing moment.

Medical emergency in Baltimore. Ravens medical staff is administering CPR to a member of the chain gang. pic.twitter.com/RqMFTVksLB — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) September 15, 2024

It was undoubtedly a frightening situation, with numerous players kneeling as the game was paused. However, the individual seems to be recovering well and is undergoing further evaluation.

The fan who posted the above footage also shared a snapshot of the chain gang member gesturing to the assembled Raiders and Ravens fans.

The chain gang member gestures to the crowd at the Ravens-Raiders game as he is stretchered off the field. (Image via X / @ImKyleMangum)

“A member of the chain gang crew collapsed,” the Raven wrote on X after the incident. “He was immediately attended to by medical personnel. Upon leaving the field, he was alert and responsive. He’s being taken to a local hospital.”

Fans React to a Chain Gang Member Collapsing During the Raiders-Ravens Game

Of course, football fans rushed to social media to weigh in on the harrowing moment. Many were happy to see such a well trained medical staff on hand.

“Unfortunate it happened, but glad it was at a time he was surrounded by emergency personnel,” one relieved fan wrote on X. “My job requires me to have CPR/First Aid/Defibrillator training. Glad to see first aid being administered here. Prayers for the affected people,” another fan noted.

Meanwhile, other onlookers were impressed with Coach Harbaugh’s gallantry.

“God, I love John Harbaugh! Look at him right there praying by that man’s side. He even slid in to be closer!”, one fan gushed on X about the compassionate Ravens coach. “Thank you Coach Harbaugh for being a man of faith and lifting this man up during this emergency,” another fan added. “The Harbaugh’s are fantastic men!! I noticed Harbaugh was not as engaged as usual today – now I understand why,” a third fan chimed in.

However, others felt Harbaugh was all pageantry.

“He actually should of stepped back and let the medical staff work with room,” one Monday morning quarterback bemoaned. “He should stay the hell out of that. He’s just getting in the way,’ another forlorn fan cried.