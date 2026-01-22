meghan-trainor-reveals-huge-baby-news-with-tearful-photo

Meghan Trainor just dropped her latest collab with husband Daryl Sabara…a new baby. The pop star shared the big news and the tiny new addition on social media.

The couple announced in a joint Instagram post that their daughter was born on Jan. 18 via a “superwoman surrogate.”

“Our baby girl, Mikey Moon Trainor, has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” the “Mother” singer began in her caption. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.”

“We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl,” the 32-year-old added.

The Instagram post featured several photos of the newborn. In the first picture, a tearful Trainor cradles her daughter.

The second slide shows Riley and Barry looking at their baby sister while wearing matching “big brother” shirts. Another photo is a selfie of Sabara with his wife and new baby.

Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Kids Picked Her Newborn’s Middle Name

The singer and actor are parents to 4-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Barry. Trainor shared that both boys are excited to be big brothers.

“Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name,” she wrote. “We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the comments section quickly turned into a star-studded celebration. Singer Jessie J shared that her heart was “bursting for you all,” while Michael Bublé went into full proud-uncle mode, leaving a trail of heart emojis and a “God bless.”

Jenna Bush Hager also shared her well-wishes with a series of heart emojis.