meghan-markle-reveals-another-sweet-private-photo-with-prince-harry

Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into how she and Prince Harry are keeping a cherished Fourth of July tradition alive.

Meghan shared a selfie with Harry on Friday, showing a tradition they’ve celebrated every July Fourth since their second date.

Markle celebrated Independence Day 2025 with a cute throwback selfie of her and Prince Harry on their second date in 2016. (Photo via Meghan Markle/Instagram)

The 43-year-old mom of two shared a selfie with Harry, 40, along with photos of Fourth of July-themed cupcakes on Instagram.

“Our second date was the 4th of July 2016, and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate,” she wrote in the caption to the sweet pics. “Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition.”

“Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes,” Meghan added.

The first photo shows a tray of cupcakes Meghan and Harry made with their children, Archie (6) and Lilibet (4).

The last photo shows a cupcake Harry gave her in 2016.

According to PEOPLE, a black-and-white version of the selfie was previously featured in the couple’s 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Meghan Markle Made Another Patriotic Post for the Fourth of July

On Friday, Meghan also shared a video on the Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, showing her Fourth of July celebrations. Filmed at her home in Montecito, California, the Duchess is seen making a red, white, and blue charcuterie board. The post was captioned, “Happy 4th of July!”

However, despite his patric cupcakes, Meghan’s husband has yet to commit to the United States. Since stepping down from his role as a senior working member of the royal family alongside Meghan in 2020, Harry has retained his U.K. citizenship.

Maybe the tradition will push Prince Harry to become a citizen of the country he currently calls home someday in the future.