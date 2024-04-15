Megan Fox Warns Single Women ‘Do Not Waste Your Energy’ on Men After Ending MGK Engagement

Megan Fox is declaring this the “Summer of Moving On” as she encourages Yas Queens around the world to not waste energy on boys.

When asked for advice on how single ladies should approach the upcoming summer at Coachella this past weekend, the actress conceded that she might not be the “best person to ask.”

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” Fox told E! News. “All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you.”

“Just move on. Invest in yourself,” Fox added.

Of course, it seems all but certain Fox is referring to her latest beau, Machine Gun Kelly as the sapper of her energy. Fox, 37, recently confirmed her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, 33, has ended, but remained vague about their current relationship status.

Fox’s comments on relationships may be raising some eyebrows among those familiar with her love life. Of course, she was in a long-lasting, stable relationship with the father of her children, Brian Austin Green. They were married from 2010 to 2021.

Yet, it seems she yearned for something thrilling and adventurous, ideally with someone embodying the ‘bad boy’ archetype. Enter her latest flame, Machine Gun Kelly, with his pink hair, Hot Topic threads, and various piercings. The sort of edge lord that would make folks over 70 clutch their pearls.

Naturally, pursuing the new and exciting typically presents a high-risk, high-reward situation. In this case, it seems MGK left Megan Fox feeling the high-risk side of things.

Meanwhile, Kelly is in something of a crisis over the apparent end of their love story.

Rather than break a couple of mirrors as most emo boys do, Kelly truly went the extra mile to display his heartbreak. He transformed the breakup into an opportunity to put on a big show and get blackout tattoos enveloping his arms, chest, and torso. Through his new song, “Don’t Let Me Go,” he offers insight into his hardcore and not at all embarrassing emo moment.

He mournfully raps the lines: “Wish I didn’t listen just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line / Everything’s just fine.”