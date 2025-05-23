McDonald’s Shakes Things Up with New Operating Hours in the US

McDonald’s just dropped some big news, and let’s just say night owls with late-night munchies are lovin’ it.

The fast-food giant is keeping the grills hot longer, with most U.S. locations staying open until midnight or later starting this summer, a company spokesperson told The Independent.

Many signature menu items will be available during late-night hours, though the final decision will rest with individual franchisees, according to the spokesperson.

McDonald’s locations in unconventional spaces, such as airports and shopping malls, are exempt from the newly implemented hours of operation. However, those spots “will be back open during normal breakfast hours.”

McDonald’s is reportedly marking its new extended hours with a special giveaway on May 24. According to The Independent, concert-goers in Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit will have the chance to score exclusive merchandise and gift cards for free McCrispy Strips.

Also on May 24, McDonald’s is giving away 1,000 virtual gift cards for free McCrispy Strips. To enter, fried chicken lovers need to post an Instagram story with the hashtag #DipforMcCrispyStripsGiveaway and tag @GoFooji.

McDonald’s Plans to Hire Approximately 375,000 Employees This Summer

The adjustment in operating hours follows McDonald’s recent announcement of plans to hire approximately 375,000 employees this summer, per The Independent. In addition to extending its operating hours, the company, which currently owns over 13,500 restaurants across the U.S., aims to open 9,000 new locations by 2027.

This announcement follows McDonald’s recent report of its largest sales decline since the pandemic. Economic concerns are prompting U.S. customers to cut back on spending, even on affordable fast food options.

The chain experienced a 3.6% decline in U.S. sales, marking its steepest drop since the second quarter of 2020. The company attributed the downturn to customers “grappling with uncertainty.”

“McDonald’s has a 70-year legacy of innovation, leadership, and proven agility, all of which give us confidence in our ability to navigate even the toughest of market conditions and gain market share,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski explained in a statement.