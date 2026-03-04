‘Matlock’ Actress Dies at 75: RIP to Maria O’Brien

Maria O’Brien, an actress known for her roles in Protocol and Matlock, as well as her work as an acting coach on Days of Our Lives, has died.

O’Brien passed away on Feb. 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death for the 75-year-old wasn’t revealed.

The daughter of a prominent acting family, she was the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Edmund O’Brien and musical comedy star Olga San Juan.

Born on August 14, 1950, O’Brien landed her first film role in the 1975 movie Smile. She went on to appear in several other films, including Shell Game (1975), The Choirboys (1977), Prime Time (1977), PSI Factor (1980), and The Incredible Shrinking Woman (1981).

Maria O’Brien in 1974. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In 1984, she appeared in Protocol, alongside Goldie Hawn, Richard Romanus, and Jean Smart.

According to IMDb, O’Brien also made guest appearances on several television shows, including Murder, She Wrote, Magnum P.I., Good Morning, Miss Bliss, The Love Boat, LA Law, CHiPs, Matlock, and Nash Bridges. Additionally, she appeared in dozens of episodes of the web series Ave 43.

Throughout her career, she acted alongside stars like Andy Griffith, Lily Tomlin, Angela Lansbury, and Tom Selleck.

Maria O’Brien’s Prolific Career as an Acting Coach

In the late ’90s, O’Brien began working as an acting coach on the daytime dramas Sunset Beach and Passions. This eventually led to a 15-year role as an acting coach on Days of Our Lives. She held the position until retiring in 2022.

Maria O’Brien in a promo image for the TV movie ‘Sister Margaret and the Saturday Night Ladies’ in 1987. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Her father, Edmond, was among the first public figures diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In 1983, she testified before Congress about the disease’s devastating impact, playing a key role in securing government funding for Alzheimer’s research.

O’Brien is survived by her brother, actor Brendan O’Brien; her sister, Bridget O’Brien Adelman; and her three children, James, Danica, and Sean Anderson.