Massive Disney/Pixar Movie to Air on ABC

This fall, one of Disney/Pixar’s most successful films is making its debut on network television.

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ABC recently announced their fall premiere schedule, and the hit 2024 movie Inside Out 2 will finally be coming to television.

The film, which brings back many of its characters from the original 2015 film, including Amy Poehler as Joy, added Maya Hawke as Anxiety and Ayo Edibiri as Envy, two of Riley’s new dominant emotions.

According to the fall schedule announcement, ABC is using the popular film to draw audiences to their Sunday night viewing.

Inside Out 2 will kick off this year’s The Wonderful World of Disney programming. The Sunday night movie, which has been something the network has aired at various times over the years, is the main draw of a night of family friendly entertainment.

Photo by Pixar/PIXAR – © 2024 Disney/Pixar

The Wonderful World of Disney will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern following America’s Funniest Home Videos.

In 2025, Deadline reported that Inside Out 2 was the most profitable movie of 2024, making $650 million at the box office. It was Disney’s most profitable film, ahead of Moana 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Per the article, director Kelsey Mann began working on the film in January 2020 after going through old childhood birthday photos. The sequel was formally announced in 2022 at D23, with star Poehler joining Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter on stage.

The film had the second-best opening at the box office domestically for an animated film with $154 million. But it could not beat another Pixar sequel, 2018’s The Incredibles 2, which made $182.6 million.

Inside Out 2 will premiere on The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern.