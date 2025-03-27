‘Mass Casualty Incident’ Reported as Driver Runs Over Pedestrians

A “mass casualty incident” was reported after a driver ran over a group of pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, Mar. 26.

In a statement by the Berlin Fire Department, it was revealed that the car, which was thought to be a taxi or private hire vehicle, “suddenly lurched from the roadway onto the sidewalk” after police had stopped it for an inspection. It then careered into the building and hit pedestrians on Brunnenstrasse, the road that connects Gesundbrunnen with the city’s center.

“A pedestrian was trapped by the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement reads. “Five other people – including a police officer from the check, two passengers from the vehicle being checked, and two pedestrians – were slightly injured as a result of the incident.”

The Berlin Fire Department then stated that law enforcement and bystanders were able to free the trapped pedestrian. The fire department arrived on the scene and administered first aid.

Due to the reporting pattern, the Berlin Fire Department’s control center has added the module “mass casualty incident” to the actual alarm keyword so that sufficient rescue resources are available.

Nearly a Dozen People Were Examined By Emergency Medical Personnel

During the “medical rescue” of the operation, eight people were examined by emergency medical personnel. This resulted in one person with life-threatening injuries, five with minor injuries, and two requiring medical attention.

Four people were transported to a nearby hospital. A senior emergency physician and the organizational head of the rescue service coordinated all rescue measures

It was further revealed that during the technical phase of the operation, the vehicle, the building, and the surrounding area were inspected, and fire protection was ensured. No further technical measures were necessary.

“We were deployed with 22 vehicles and 60 personnel,” the Berlin Fire Department added. “And, after completing all fire-related measures, handed the scene over to the police, who will subsequently investigate the incident.”





