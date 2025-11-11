Marvel Actress Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Universe With New Role on ‘Boston Blue’

A rising Marvel movie actress has been cast in a major role for the Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue.

Videos by Suggest

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez will portray Penny, a sharp and charismatic young woman with a hidden past, according to Deadline. Her character unexpectedly enters the life of Sean Reagan, played by Mika Amonsen, in the series led by Donnie Wahlberg.

Gomez will first appear in Boston Blue on Friday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Gomez debuted on Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home (2018) and rose to prominence starring in the first season of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club in 2020.

Marvel fans, however, recognize the actress as a true multiverse traveler. In 2022, she leaped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as América Chávez, the Latina superhero who brought star-shaped portals — and plenty of attitude — to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though she has only appeared once in the MCU so far, she might return in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, or Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez attends the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premiere at TCL Chinese Theater, Hollywood, California, in February. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Meanwhile, TV fans might also recognize the actress from a major competition show. She competed in Season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, winning the Mirror Ball Trophy with her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. She beat out stars like Jason Mraz, Ariana Madix, Alyson Hannigan, Barry Williams, Mira Sorvino, Adrian Peterson, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Xochitl Gomez Joins a Stacked Cast on ‘Boston Blue’

Boston Blue premiered in October on CBS as a spinoff of Blue Bloods, which ran for 14 seasons. In the series, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) moves from the NYPD to the Boston PD, where he partners with Detective Lena Silver (The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green).

The cast also includes Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver, Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, and Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters.