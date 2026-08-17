‘Married at First Sight’ Star Dies Suddenly

Ryan De Nino, who appeared on season two of Married at First Sight, has died at the age of 40.

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TMZ reported on De Nino’s death, saying that he died the week of August 12. The family isn’t currently sharing details about the circumstances of his death.

His sister Melissa shared a touching tribute to Ryan on Facebook, sharing pictures of them together over the years.

“Ryan was so damn funny and witty,” she wrote. “He was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He had a huge heart, always. I can’t explain what it’s like to lose a sibling. Someone who’s been there from the beginning and shares the same memories. No matter what we were going through, I loved him immensely. Life as I know it will never be the same.”

Photo: FYI.TV

On Married at First Sight, De Nino was matched with Jessica Castro, agreeing to marry her at the altar when they met. And while they were still married at the end of the six week “experiment,” their marriage was short-lived.

By the end of 2015, the two were divorced, and the breakup was anything but amicable.

Castro, who filed for divorce after finding De Nino cheating on her, also had to file an order of protection against him, Us Weekly reported at the time.

In March 2015, De Nino threatened to kill her and her family. He doubled down on his threat, reiterating the same thoughts during the taping of the MAFS reunion that year. Following the threat, network A&E provided Castro with security.

Still, she released a statement to Page Six following De Nino’s death.

“I have not had contact with Ryan in years so I have/had no idea what his life entailed,” she said. “However, I do send my sincerest condolences to his family during this very difficult time. I can not imagine what they are going through. May he rest peacefully.”